Ferriday man accused of sexual battery of victim under 13

Ira Lewis Hefner, 44, of Ferriday, La.
Ira Lewis Hefner, 44, of Ferriday, La.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - A Ferriday man has been arrested on multiple charges including sexual battery of a victim under 13.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation on Sept. 22, 2022, into the sexual battery of a child after receiving a report from a family member.

CPSO says that based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, Ira Lewis Hefner, 44, of Ferriday.

Detectives went to Hefner’s residence on Oct. 4 and arrested him with assistance from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit.

CPSO says that when Hefner was arrested, his electronic devices were also seized along with suspected methamphetamine and multiple firearms.

Hefner has been charged with sexual battery of a victim under 13, possession of schedule II CDS and possession of CDS while in possession of firearms.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding Hefner can contact Detective Thomas Goad at (318)-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

