Expert educates on Mental Health Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With mental health conditions still on the rise, the Louisiana Department of Health is recognizing October as Mental Health Awareness Month.

According to Mental Health America, nearly 1 in 5 American adults will have a diagnosable mental health condition in any given year.

Dr. David Boyle, a Licensed Professional Counselor at Family Solutions Counseling Center in Monroe says having a mental health condition is more common than most people think.

“The fact of the matter is that a lot of people are hiding it, and that its normal to have problems, and once people discover that, that I’m not alone, that there’s other people that have the same problems I do, that’s part of the treatment, part of the therapy is to realize that it’s okay to not succeed all the time it’s okay to fail once in a while. You know, you don’t have to be perfect to be happy,” Boyle said.

There are a number of tools that help those with common mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression, but treatments vary with each case.

“Depressed people, their world is shrinking, they’re doing less and less, so they need to learn to do more,” Boyle said. “Whereas anxiety people they’re usually doing too much and they’ve got to learn to slow down and say no,”

Dr. Boyle explained the importance of checking in on friends to ensure they’re doing okay. If a friend seems to be struggling, Boyle encourages recommending them to a professional.

If you are at risk of suicide, call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline.

