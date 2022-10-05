Concordia Parish sheriff opposes local ministry housing sex offenders

FERRIDAY, La. (KNOE) - A ministry in Ferriday is providing emergency housing services for any resident in town who’s at risk, including sex offenders.

Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry is not listed under the Sexual Offender Treatment Registry in Louisiana as of Oct. 4, 2022, which is why Sheriff David Hedrick, Jr. of Concordia Parish says he is against what the ministry is offering.

Go Ye Ministri, under the Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministry in Ferriday, provides services like spiritual counseling, a place to shower, or a ride to the doctor for any resident in need coming off the street, including sex offenders -- both in and outside the parish.

Director Angel Savage Nicholas Joseph of the ministry and internal program says she’s taken 180 hours of coursework to be able to serve different people in need. In addition, Joseph submitted an application for the Emergency and Transitional Housing program that would allow her to serve former inmates.

However, the ministry is not authorized by the state to provide treatment models for sex offenders, and that’s where Sheriff Hedrick says he finds the problem.

“When you’re dealing with sex offenders, you have to have a certain amount of training by the State of Louisiana. It’s Louisiana ACT 848,” Hedrick says.

Joseph told KNOE Tuesday afternoon she presented her plans for the ministry at a recent Ferriday City Council meeting, and that she was unaware of ACT 848. Comments and reviews of the city council concerning the ministry’s operations serving sex offenders are unknown at this time.

According to CPSO, around 120 registered sex offenders are in the parish, and Sheriff Hedrick says his top priority is to keep the area’s residents safe.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.