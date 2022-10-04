State Fair of Louisiana making its return

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Fun times are coming with the State Fair of Louisiana.
By AntZavier Brown
Oct. 4, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rides, games, funnel cakes, and candy apples are coming to North Louisiana soon!

The 116th State Fair of Louisiana in Shreveport will be from Oct. 27-Nov. 13. The fair’s marketing director, Russell Adams, said the fair will have over 100 food vendors, 50 state-of-the-art rides, live performances and the LRCA Finals Rodeo.

Adams said for ticket prices and discounts to visit the State Fair of Louisiana website. He added that on weekdays, the fair is free before 3 p.m. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Special Fair Dates:

  • Oct. 27 - Opening Day (Dollar Day)
  • Oct. 30 - Latino Day
  • Nov. 4-6 - LRCA Finals Rodeo
  • Nov. 13 - Veterans and Military Appreciation Day

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 10/04
