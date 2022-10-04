Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Red snapper season to reopen for eight days in early October

Louisiana anglers will be able to catch more red snapper in 2019
(tcw-wafb)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has announced the reopening of the recreational red snapper season for eight extra days.

Officials said the season will reopen between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. In addition, bag limits will increase to four fish per person during the eight-day season extension.

The red snapper season was originally closed on Sept. 19 so that crews could take a closer look at harvest limits. At the start of October, officials said 39,216 pounds of the 809,315-pound quota were available for harvest to anglers.

For more details on the 2022 red snapper season, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paragon Casino Resort
Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash
Bracey Byrd was charged after police say she castrated and attempted to kill a boy she knew.
Woman charged with attempted murder and castration of boy, police say
The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
Roosevelt Cummings, 36, of Jonesville, La.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Cyber Crime Unit continues streak of arrests

Latest News

SATRAD
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
FILE
Report: Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney as welfare scandal grows
Fun times are coming with the State Fair of Louisiana.
State Fair of Louisiana making its return