NELA October list of fall festivities
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Are you wanting to get into the Halloween spirit or are maybe you just are looking for some fun fall festivities?
Here is a list of NELA fall festivities happening in the month of October NELA this year, 2022. If you know of an event happening that is not listed here, email the newsroom at news@knoe.com with information about what the event is, where it’s at, when it is, and any other pertinent information!
List of events:
October 4
- National Night Out, Farmerville
- Hawktober Fest, Monroe
October 6
- ULM homecoming pep rally, Monroe
- Downtown Gallery Crawl, Monroe/West Monroe
October 7
- Wiggins Cabin Festival, Crossett, Ark.
- Musicfest, El Dorado, Ark.
- ULM NPHC Fright Night Step Show, Monroe
October 15
- Bike race, Monroe
- Blocktober Fest, Monroe
- A Night at the USO - Chennault Gala, Monroe
- Boots N’ Brats , Monroe
October 18
- Spooky Science Night, Monroe
October 20
- Friend of Crowville Fall Festival, Crowville
October 22
- Ghosts and Goblins Costume Fun Run, West Monroe
- Caney Lake Chili Cookoff and Fall Festival, - Chatham
October 28
- MedCamps Fall Bash, Choudrant
October 29
- Boo at the Zoo, Monroe
- Fall Family Fun Night, West Monroe
October 31
- Boo with the Krewe, Monroe
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.