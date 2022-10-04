Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Monroe FD preps for city-wide fire drill

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is holding a city-wide fire drill to teach about fire safety on Wednesday.

The department chose to teach about fire safety before Monroe City Schools’ students get out of school for fall break.

The Monroe Fire Department is inviting all schools, businesses, retirement centers, and apartment complexes to participate in the fire drill. The city-wide fire drill intends to educate students, school administrators, and business leaders about exit routes and safe spaces.

The city-wide fire drill is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

