Scammers can tap into your checking account

By AntZavier Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you have a bank account, listen up. People are complaining that scammers are withdrawing money using remotely created checks. They use this scheme to send fake checks from your account without having your authorization, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal with the Better Business Bureau shared that scammers can make Check Conversion Bank Drafts if they have your bank account information and account number. Deal said to avoid scammers to monitor your bank account regularly and avoid giving out bank information.

She said to pay attention to text messages about transactions you are unfamiliar with so you can contact your bank about the fake check. Deal added the U.S. Post Office and Louisiana Bankers Association will help but you still need to be proactive.

