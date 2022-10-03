Rep. Westerman (R-Ark.) introduces bill to prevent presidents from imposing bans on oil and gas leases

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman has introduced legislation to increase American oil and gas production.

Westerman introduced the TAP American Energy Act, which would prevent presidents from imposing bans on oil and gas leases, among other measures.

“We produce it cleaner and safer and with better standards here in the US than anyplace else in the world,” Rep. Westerman told KNOE.

In addition, the bill would require the Biden administration to resume leases on federal lands and in the Gulf of Mexico.

“What we want to do is require the administration to come up with a five-year plan for the Gulf of Mexico,” said Westerman. “We also want them to do a minimum of sales in the Gulf and on federal lands.”

In addition, Westerman says the legislation would streamline permitting and environmental reviews.

“If the federal government wants to shut down a project, they got many ways to do that,” explained Westerman. “It’s been an all-out attack on producing domestic energy in the US. At the same time, they go to OPEC countries and are begging them for stuff we could be producing here at home.”

Westerman says the bill would also positively affect climate change because the U.S. produces cleaner energy than Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

“I would say their bans are actually extenuating climate change because the demand for oil and gas has not changed,” said Westerman. “It just forces us to get the supply overseas.”

Westerman adds being energy independent is critical for the nation’s national security.

