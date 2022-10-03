Ouachita Right to Life holds prayerful protest against abortion

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita chapter of Louisiana Right to Life hosted a prayerful protest against abortion Sunday afternoon in Monroe.

Each year, Life Chain, which is known as a nationwide gathering held on the first Sunday of every October, was organized at the corner of Oliver Road and Tower Drive on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. It’s a gathering where supporters come together peacefully to stand against abortion.

Before participants stood along Oliver Road and Tower Drive with their signs showing pro-life messages, Pastor Gary Held of Trinity Lutheran Church led the group in prayer and they sang church hymns.

President Sarah Parker of Ouachita Right to Life doesn’t describe Sunday’s event as a protest. Parker says Life Chain is a sign of gratitude.

“We’re thanking God for the overturn of Roe vs. Wade,” says Parker. “To pray for those in states that still have abortion - that there will be a change of heart.”

Different religious denominations in Monroe were welcomed to gather with Ouachita Right to Life in front of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“I’m just here with members of our church and members of other churches to stand up for the rights children to be born,” says pro-life supporter Nathan Moore.

One pro-life supporter says it’s still necessary to spread the pro-life message, even though abortion has been legally banned in Louisiana.

“Because things change daily; especially politically... everything changes, so we’re here to support these babies and their right to be here,” says pro-life supporter Sandy Moore.

However, according to an abortion state-by-state guide, you’ll need to travel out of Louisiana to get an abortion unless you qualify for an exception.

Chapters of Louisiana Right to Life are hosting various Life Chains throughout the state of Louisiana starting Sunday until October 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.