Ouachita Right to Life holds prayerful protest against abortion

Life Chain 2022
Life Chain 2022(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita chapter of Louisiana Right to Life hosted a prayerful protest against abortion Sunday afternoon in Monroe.

Each year, Life Chain, which is known as a nationwide gathering held on the first Sunday of every October, was organized at the corner of Oliver Road and Tower Drive on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. It’s a gathering where supporters come together peacefully to stand against abortion.

Before participants stood along Oliver Road and Tower Drive with their signs showing pro-life messages, Pastor Gary Held of Trinity Lutheran Church led the group in prayer and they sang church hymns.

President Sarah Parker of Ouachita Right to Life doesn’t describe Sunday’s event as a protest. Parker says Life Chain is a sign of gratitude.

“We’re thanking God for the overturn of Roe vs. Wade,” says Parker. “To pray for those in states that still have abortion - that there will be a change of heart.”

Different religious denominations in Monroe were welcomed to gather with Ouachita Right to Life in front of Trinity Lutheran Church.

“I’m just here with members of our church and members of other churches to stand up for the rights children to be born,” says pro-life supporter Nathan Moore.

One pro-life supporter says it’s still necessary to spread the pro-life message, even though abortion has been legally banned in Louisiana.

“Because things change daily; especially politically... everything changes, so we’re here to support these babies and their right to be here,” says pro-life supporter Sandy Moore.

However, according to an abortion state-by-state guide, you’ll need to travel out of Louisiana to get an abortion unless you qualify for an exception.

Chapters of Louisiana Right to Life are hosting various Life Chains throughout the state of Louisiana starting Sunday until October 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Latest News

Students studying internal medicine will soon be able to complete their residency at St....
St. Francis to start internal medicine residency program
Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg
Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg
Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg
Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg
Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe
Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe