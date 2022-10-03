Juvenile’s body found at Paragon Casino Resort

Paragon Casino Resort
Paragon Casino Resort(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to KALB that a body was found on Monday morning at the Paragon Casino Resort.

The identity of the person was not released, but it was confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The cause of death was also not released. The coroner’s office did say that the death was not the result of a stabbing or shooting.

The following is a statement was issued by Harold Pierite, Chief of Tribal Police:

“Early Monday morning an individual passed away at Paragon Casino Resort. Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and are working with Paragon management and the local coroner as well.”

