‘It all was instincts’: Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot

A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Peyton Headlee
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – When a police officer was shot in Missouri Saturday night, it was an unlikely hero who stepped in to administer first aid.

Ava Donegan, 17, said her dad is an ICU nurse which has helped her to know what to do in an emergency.

The teen said she’d spent all Saturday night replaying the events in her head.

“When I was trying to go to bed, it was all I could think about and this morning it was all I could think about,” she said.

Donegan said she was in a car with her boyfriend, stopped at a red light, when she found herself in the middle of a crime scene.

“I had never even heard gunshots,” she said. “So that was a whole new situation for me.”

She said she saw an officer get out of his patrol vehicle before being shot a few times. She said her car was in front of the shooter’s truck, so she and her boyfriend ducked down and called 911.

“Somehow, I blinked my eye, and the cop who was shot was right in front of my car,” Donegan said.

The officer had been shot in the shoulder and the wrist. Donegan said he came to her window asking for help with his tourniquet.

“He told me that it was completely numb and his hand was completely limp,” she said.

Donegan said she helped put his tourniquet on, get his vest off and use his radio to call it in.

“When I realized he needed help, it all was instincts,” she said.

Even though she said it was scary, she was glad she was able to help.

“I’m just glad that he is okay,” Donegan said. “And I think that gives me a good peace of mind.”

Donegan said she wants to go into pre-med after high school.

The injured officer went through a second surgery Sunday and is expected to be OK. The suspect, however, died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-year-old dies following Natchitoches Parish UTV crash
Scammers find ways to withdraw your money without authorization
Scammers can tap into your checking account
Timothy Luna, 25, has been charged after Ohio police say he is accused of raping children he...
Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say
Family Dollar issues recall of pregnancy tests, condoms, other products

Latest News

Cassie Thierauf, 38, allegedly opened the front door, telling her pit bull boxer to “go get...
Woman used pit bull to attack 6-year-old girl playing in yard, prosecutor says
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
FILE - A person reacts near Cup Foods in Minneapolis after a guilty verdict was announced at...
2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term
A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot