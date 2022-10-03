How to stay safe online: Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Governor John Bel Edwards has proclaimed October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Louisiana, which coincides with the national Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) cybersecurity campaign.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is to raise awareness about the dangers associated with being online, says the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in a press release. This year’s theme, “See Yourself in Cyber”, focuses on how individuals can take steps to stay safe.

Gov. Edwards says cybersecurity is an important part of his administration’s work and he wants to put Louisiana on the map in this field.

“Cybersecurity is one of the top priorities for my administration,” said Gov. Edwards. “We have made efforts to position Louisiana as a national leader in this field. As technology continues to grow, so do cyber threats to our state and nation. That’s why we are raising awareness along with many of our federal and local partners.”

For more information on Louisiana’s cybersecurity and how to keep you and your community safe online, visit getagameplan.org.

