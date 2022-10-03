Granberry Counciling Centers celebrate 25 years

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Granberry Counseling Center today with a group of over 30 people.

According to Director Dr. Kathy Eichelberger, there have been over 127,000 appointments equaling over 30,000 people seen by counselors through the center since March 2000.

Former Director Kelly Barnett says that the center has been helpful to people in the areas it serves.

“Not only does it touch the lives of the individual that comes for counseling, that has a trickle-down effect because the individual may come for counseling, but it impacts his or her family and perhaps job and church and on and on. So, it really has an exponential impact on people and just by working with one individual at a time,” said Barnett.

The center has 12 locations throughout Louisiana with two locations in Monroe and Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.