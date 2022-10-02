St. Francis to start internal medicine residency program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Students studying internal medicine will soon be able to complete their residency at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.

The medical center has partnered with VCOM to create an internal medicine residency program on the seventh floor. Students can apply for the program this fall and the first class will begin in July of 2023. The internship is a three-year program with only 15 residents per class. The CEO of St. Francis Medical Center, Dr. Thomas Gullatt, said this will address the need for more physicians in Northeast Louisiana.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to maximize the talents and abilities of our area to try to keep those students here for their medical training as physicians, and then hopefully to serve our region and community as physicians for the future,” said Gullatt.

Medical students must complete a residency before they can become a physician. This is the first graduate medical education program for internal medicine in Northeast Louisiana.

