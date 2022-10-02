Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park

Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival celebrates Celtic culture at Kiroli Park
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival is preserving the Celtic Heritage.

It’s the longest-running festival in Ouachita Parish. The event was held Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at Kiroli Park, showcasing entertaining athletic tradition, storytelling and Celtic-themed music. One performer from the festival with Irish ancestors says he loves hearing stories about where he comes from and believes all heritages should be honored.

Austin George, who was one of the performers of this year’s festival, says he thinks more cultures and festivals should be celebrated in this way.

The annual Northeast Louisiana Celtic Festival will be back in Ouachita Parish in 2023.

