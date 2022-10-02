MRBCC introduces upcoming initiatives in Community Townhall Meeting

Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce hosts Community Townhall Meeting
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce held its Community Townhall Meeting Saturday morning at Hampton Inn & Suites on 5100 Frontage Road.

The board of the chamber opened the meeting to all residents in Ouachita Parish, where MRBCC and the Southside Economic Development District gave a presentation on how residents can get involved with upcoming initiatives introduced by both organizations in the meeting on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

The initiatives include:

- ‘The Southside Dream’ by SEDD, which is a plan designed to develop safe neighborhoods, improve quality of education, increase attraction for potential investors and expand business opportunities on the southside of Monroe.

- MRBCC’s Buy Black Month campaign in Ouachita Parish

Executive Director Kenya Roberson of MRBCC says the Buy Black Month campaign is an effort to put dollars into black businesses within Ouachita Parish. Roberson stated the chamber is committed to making sure that dollars are seen within businesses throughout communities and not just on the southside of Monroe. However, Roberson explained that the chamber is also committed to helping SEDD develop.

MRBCC will begin touring throughout six parishes in northeast Louisiana in November to get more black businesses involved in the chamber: Morehouse, Union, Franklin, Lincoln, Tensas and Madison parishes.

The Buy Black Month campaign will kick off on Nov. 1, 2022.

