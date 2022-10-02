Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022. It happened in the 2000 block of Forsythe Ave. in Monroe. First responders arrived on the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Deputy Chief David Anthony said four businesses are located inside of the one building that was on fire. He said no one was injured or inside of the building at the time of the fire. Anthony said one part of the building is completely damaged and believes there will be substantial smoke damage inside. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

