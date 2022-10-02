Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe

Kidz Con 2022, first convention for children in West Monroe
By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Plenty of exploration happened in West Monroe for children all day on Saturday.

The first convention geared towards children, called Kidz Con, happened all day at the West Monroe Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

This special event was hosted by Tech Savvy of West Monroe and organized to give children in Monroe and West Monroe a chance to experience different kinds of fun activities they wouldn’t normally get to do every single day; for an example, morning yoga, paintball and selecting Lego bricks on a truck to build their own construction products.

Many of the planned activities also contributed to a child’s developmental needs, but they had fun while doing it.

Kidz Con is expected to happen again next year in the fall.

