Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence

Moose gets stuck on fence
Moose gets stuck on fence(Pleasant Valley Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities rescued a moose Friday after it got stuck on a fence in Connecticut.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at a reservoir in Barkhamsted, but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him, according to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season, so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones