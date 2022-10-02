Fall Flea Market benefits Old Court House Museum in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Old Court House Museum held its Fall Flea Market Saturday in Vicksburg.

The flea market is a community event and fundraiser for the Old Court House Museum. According to the museum, the flea market has been going on for 40 years now.

The event is an opportunity for local artisans, businesses and organizations to gather in historic downtown to sell crafts in the areas of woodworking, antiques, pottery, jewelry, paintings, metal working and toys.

Local school choirs joined the museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, to perform a concert for the shoppers at the flea market.

All proceeds raised from the rental of booth spaces benefitted the Old Court House Museum.

