Babysitter accused of raping multiple children, police say

By Maddi Hebebrand and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man working as a babysitter through Care.com has been indicted on several charges for raping children he babysat, according to authorities.

WOIO reports that 25-year-old Timothy Luna has been indicted by a grand jury on six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

A release from the prosecutor’s office stated that the charges are from incidents involving several different children in three Akron communities.

After an investigation, authorities said that Luna found these babysitting jobs through Care.com, a website for families searching for babysitters, senior caretakers, tutors and pet sitters.

Investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims. If you have hired Luna as a babysitter, police urge you to contact your local police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint