3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say

A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road rage incident. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Tre Ward
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A toddler boy was shot and killed in what police are calling a road-rage incident in Chicago.

All that remains of the terrifying incident that left 3-year-old Mateo Zastro dead is shattered glass.

The Chicago Police Department said the boy was riding in the car with his mother and three siblings Friday night when it all unfolded. They said she was attempting to flee the other vehicle in the road rage incident.

She, unfortunately, didn’t make it far. Police said she made it two blocks away, was tracked down, and then shots were fired.

Police said someone in the backseat of a red Sedan took aim at the mother’s car, and a bullet struck Mateo in the head. A nearby home was also riddled with bullets.

The mother kept driving, according to authorities, and Mateo was taken to a hospital where he died.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, said the mother is still grieving.

“All she doing is clutching onto two dinosaurs, and this was the baby’s favorite toy,” he said.

He said community members are trying to get “these baby killers” off the streets.

“There was no tint on that window. You seen those children inside of that car, and you still discharged that weapon,” Holmes said, referring to the shooter.

In the wake of the shooting, anti-violence group Communities Partnering 4 Peace returned to the scene to help as much as they could.

“We’re out here trying to combat this violence, trying to help people get their neighborhoods back.”

Police are now vowing to make sure the boy’s killer is held accountable.

“We will not rest until those responsible for this senseless and cowardly act of violence are brought to justice,” Commander Bryan Spreyne, with the Chicago Police Department, said.

Chicago police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting to contact them, with a $7,000 reward being offered.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monroe Fire Department responded to multiple businesses on fire in Monroe on Oct. 1, 2022.
Monroe Fire Dept. responds to building fire on Forsythe Ave.
Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says
Tulsa police say Brandon Herd was arrested for raping a woman at gunpoint at a hotel.
Police: Man dressed as woman arrested for raping woman at gunpoint

Latest News

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast