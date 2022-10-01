Sterlington bounces back against Richwood, Carroll shows out for homecoming game, West Ouachita handed first loss of the season, D’arbonne Woods and River Oaks go head-to-head

More highlights from week 5 of high school football
Watch these highlights from week 5 of Friday Night Blitz!
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The defending 3A champs off to a rocky 1-3 start but the Panthers finally got back to the win column against division rival, Richwood. Brandon Landers couldn’t asked for a better start as a head coach for the Carroll Bulldogs, now 4-0 after rolling past Bastrop. West Ouachita also also coming into week 5 undefeated, first 4-0 start since 2019, North Caddo came into town and spoiled the Chiefs homecoming and perfect record. River Oaks also stepping up in class taking on D’arbonne Woods, the Wolves take a bite out of the Mustangs.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Students at Bastrop High School made their voices heard with a protest on Sept. 29, 2022.
Students protest newly enforced policies at Bastrop High School
Larry Dunn, 57, missing from Ouachita Parish area
Driver of crashed, abandoned car located safe
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
A family in Utah says a wedding venue is refusing to refund them after the groom died before...
Groom dies before wedding; venue refuses to refund bride, family says

Latest News

Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish
Warriors and Cougars shut out opponents
St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
Lions beat Eagles, 48-28
Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting
Wildcats beat Knights, 38-6
Wossman dominates North Webster