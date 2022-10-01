Sterlington bounces back against Richwood, Carroll shows out for homecoming game, West Ouachita handed first loss of the season, D’arbonne Woods and River Oaks go head-to-head
More highlights from week 5 of high school football
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The defending 3A champs off to a rocky 1-3 start but the Panthers finally got back to the win column against division rival, Richwood. Brandon Landers couldn’t asked for a better start as a head coach for the Carroll Bulldogs, now 4-0 after rolling past Bastrop. West Ouachita also also coming into week 5 undefeated, first 4-0 start since 2019, North Caddo came into town and spoiled the Chiefs homecoming and perfect record. River Oaks also stepping up in class taking on D’arbonne Woods, the Wolves take a bite out of the Mustangs.
