St. Frederick and Cedar Creek celebrate big Homecoming wins
Warriors and Cougars shut out opponents
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick hosted Sicily Island for its Homecoming game. The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season with a 56-0 win over the Tigers. Cedar Creek also had a shut out Homecoming win, beating Tensas 56-0. Jena picked up its first win of the season against undefeated Tioga, 22-6.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.