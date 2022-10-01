Mangham wins Game of the Week over Oak Grove, Ruston gets revenge against Neville, Union dominates undefeated Franklin Parish

Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners
Dragons, Bearcats and Farmers highlight Week 5 winners.
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, Oak Grove hosted Mangham for a 2A District 2 showdown. The Dragons dominated the Tigers behind Jalen Williams six touchdowns to win 50-21. Ruston gets revenge in the storied rivalry against Neville. Bearcats beat Tigers 27-21. Trey Holly, Louisiana’s all-time career leading rusher, had 312 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Union’s 49-20 victory against previously undefeated Franklin Parish.

