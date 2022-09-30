Ouachita runs over OCS in first ever meeting

Lions beat Eagles, 48-28
Lions beat Eagles, 48-28.
By Aaron Dietrich and Megan Murray
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The undefeated 1A Eagles stepped up in class by visiting the 5A Lions for the first time. Ouachita’s Carldell Sirmons rushed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He now has 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns through five games. The Eagles could not overcome the Lions’ 623 total yards of offense. Ouachita hands OCS its first loss of the season with the 48-28 victory.

