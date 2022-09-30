La. man accused of targeting gay men to dismember them and use body parts pleads guilty

Chance Seneca
Chance Seneca(Lafayette Police Department)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana man pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping for his role in a scheme to murder gay men.

In 2020, Chance Seneca of Lafayette allegedly used a dating app called Grinder to target gay and bisexual men. At the time, detectives learned Seneca allegedly planned to dismember at least one man he met through the app, and use that man’s body parts for disturbing purposes.

Federal officials said Thursday, Sept. 29, that Seneca also planned to continue finding and killing victims until he was caught or killed.

“The facts surrounding the events that took place in this case are very disturbing,” said Brandon B. Brown, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.

In one incident Seneca allegedly sent an 18-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after stabbing him in the neck.

That team told media outlets that he “suffered from strangulation that popped nearly every blood vessel in his face, six stab wounds to the neck, blunt force trauma to his head and cuts so deep to his wrists that his hands were nearly sawed off.”

“The actions and intentions of the defendant in this case were shocking,” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

A sentencing date has been set for Jan. 25, 2023.

Seneca faces life imprisonment and may also be held liable if attorneys successfully prove to the court that he targeted victims based on their perceived gender or sexual orientation.

