Beat the Ace: Week 5
The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator looks to continue his success after going 9-1 last week
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.
