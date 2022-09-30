Beat the Ace: Week 5

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Pigskin Picking Prognosticator investigates the unusual decorations on Tower Drive in this weeks edition of Beat the Ace. He hopes to continue his success after going 9-1 last week. If you think you can beat the pigskin picking prognosticator, go to the KNOE homepage to select your picks for week 5.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.