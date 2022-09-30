Adopt-a-Pet: Maserati

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Say Hello to Maserati! He is one of the kittens available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Maserati is four months old and neutered. She said he is a sweet cat that would be perfect in a calm home with older kids. On Saturday, October 1st the shelter will be hosting an adoption event at Pet Smart from 10 a.m to 3 p.m with foster kittens not already at the shelter.

Taraba said the Tales of Twilight event is Saturday, October 29th at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus. Tickets are available on the River Cities Humane Society for Cats website.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats facilitates adoptions Tuesday through Saturday between 12 p.m and 6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

