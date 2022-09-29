Skeletons Rattling Up Funds for ARCO and the NELA Children’s Museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You may have noticed a lot of spooky activity around Tower Drive in Monroe. The skeleton scenes aren’t just about getting you in the Halloween mood, they’re actually part of a fundraiser. The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum and ARCO will be splitting the proceeds.

The skeletons range from smaller guys all the way to 12 feet tall!

For the museum, director Melissa Saye says proceeds are heading toward their relocation to Forsythe Park from Downtown Monroe.

“We will be in a building that will be designed to be a Children’s Museum, which is amazing,” explains Saye. “We’re going to be twice as big as we are.”

She says the project is expected to cost about $12 million, and they’re hoping to finish the new building in two years. They’re now in the design phase, and it will come with a lot of improvements.

“[We’ll have] specific gallery spaces that highlight Northeast Louisiana, agriculture, the river, the entrepreneurs that came from our area and a lot of career paths,” describes Saye. “[And] there will be literacy sprinkled throughout, of course an early childhood focus as well.”

For ARCO, they’re planning to use the money to continue their mission of helping those with developmental disabilities.

“For things like our community ventures program, for us to go find more job coaches to help our participants get jobs,” says Deidra Adair, the Community Resource Development Director at ARCO. “We have a lot of participants out there who want to work out in our community so we pair them with a job coach to help them be successful at their jobs.”

Adair says it will also help their Supported Living Program, where staff help people with disabilities live on their own. When it came to partnering up, the Children’s Museum and ARCO say it was a no-brainer. “It just seemed like a natural fit because we’ve teamed up together before, we’re both nonprofits, we both love Halloween and we both love to have a good time,” says Adair.

ARCO has another Halloween-themed event the weekend before Halloween.

They’ll have an area where you can take a “skelfie” behind CC’s Coffee House on Tower Drive until Halloween, so make sure you stop by.

