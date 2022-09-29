Region 8 of Louisiana Department of Health to host flu vaccination event series

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Flu vaccination sites are happening at different parish health units across northeast Louisiana beginning Friday morning.

Region 8 of the Louisiana Department of Health has scheduled three flu vaccination sites in Union, Jackson, and Ouachita parishes. All events are free to the public, and walkups are welcome. The fall season has arrived, which is a vulnerable time for people to become exposed to the flu virus.

According to the Office of Public Health for Region 8, there will be no charge, even if you don’t have insurance. Attendees are instructed to bring private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare if the patient possesses one. In addition, attendees are advised to wear short sleeves or loose-fitting sleeves.

Region 8 office says COVID-19 vaccines will be available at most locations. Find a list of scheduled upcoming events:

UNION PARISH

Date: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Time: Drive Thru - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, LA 71241

JACKSON PARISH

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Time: Drive Thru - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, LA 71251

OUACHITA PARISH

Date: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022

Time: Drive Thru - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, LA 71201

