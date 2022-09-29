Officials: Doctors tried to help Russia in Ukraine war

Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a...
Anna Gabrielian of Rockville, an anesthesiologist, and her husband Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg, were charged with trying to help Russia in their war against Ukraine.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Maryland doctor and her U.S. Army doctor spouse have been charged with trying to help Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said Thursday that the couple tried to share medical records with Russia that they thought Moscow could exploit.

The records never made it to Moscow. But federal authorities said they were given to an undercover FBI agent.

The records contained information about several patients, including at least five at Fort Bragg, the U.S. Army base in North Carolina.

Federal authorities identified the doctors as Anna Gabrielian of Rockville. She’s an anesthesiologist who works in Baltimore.

She is married to Jamie Lee Henry, who was a U.S. Army major and internist at Fort Bragg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jody Greene (Source: WECT)
Sheriff: “I’m sick of these Black bastards.... Every Black that I know, you need to fire him...”
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Antonio Belda.
Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

An aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday in...
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and...
Biden vows US commitment to Pacific Islands at summit
The Texas Department of Public Safety said five people were killed in a shooting in the town of...
5 killed in Texas shooting, officials say
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina