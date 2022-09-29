Mother leads deputy on chase after biting son

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A 54-year-old woman from Tyronza was arrested after biting her son and leading authorities on a chase through Poinsett County.

Shannon Brewer was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, and charged with second-degree domestic battery, endangering the welfare of a minor, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license.

According to an incident report from the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Jay Woods arrived at a home where he was notified that Brewer had bit her son on the back.

Brewer, who was sitting in her vehicle, told the deputy her son came into her bedroom and the two got into an argument asked she asked for his phone.

“She stated that the juvenile got a plunger and started hitting her with it in the arm,” the report said. “She stated that she had bit him during the altercation”.

Brewer told Deputy Woods she did not find any bite marks on her son, however, when the deputy spoke with Brewer’s son, he discovered bite marks on the son’s back.

Brewer’s son told Deputy Woods that his mother came into his room demanding his phone, he told her no and walked out. She then grabbed a plunger and began hitting him with it. He grabbed the plunger away from her and that’s when she bit him.

When the deputy attempted to arrest Brewer, she refused, put the vehicle in reverse, and drove onto Highway 149 heading south.

Deputy Woods was able to follow Brewer onto Perkins Road where she stopped and was arrested soon after.

Brewer was given a $7,500 bond and ordered to have no contact with the juvenile. She is expected to be back in court on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.