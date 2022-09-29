Monroe Symphony League hosts book fair to support the arts

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Symphony League is hosting the “Monroe Symphony League Book Fair”. Organizers said proceeds will support local music educational opportunities, with 50 percent going directly to the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The Monroe Symphony League is a nonprofit organization that functions to promote the cause of good music and music education.

The organization’s treasurer, Anita Breen, said they hold three book fairs a year. This particular fundraiser will last four days. Breen said she’s always excited to support the various music and art activities that go on throughout the year. She urges people to come out, she says they have thousands of books on every subject you can possibly imagine.

The event(s) will take place in the MSL Book Room, located at 320 North 4th Street Monroe, LA 71201. They can be contacted at (318) 410-1002. Prices range from 25 cents to $5.00 and you can find books, magazines, CDs, sheet music, records, textbooks, miscellaneous, and now art prints. Book donations are accepted on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

Dates for the Monroe Symphony League Book Fair:

Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.