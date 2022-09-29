Monroe Symphony League hosts book fair to support the arts

Monroe Symphony League hosts a book fair to support Monroe Symphony Orchestra.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Monroe Symphony League is hosting the “Monroe Symphony League Book Fair”. Organizers said proceeds will support local music educational opportunities, with 50 percent going directly to the Monroe Symphony Orchestra. The Monroe Symphony League is a nonprofit organization that functions to promote the cause of good music and music education.

The organization’s treasurer, Anita Breen, said they hold three book fairs a year. This particular fundraiser will last four days. Breen said she’s always excited to support the various music and art activities that go on throughout the year. She urges people to come out, she says they have thousands of books on every subject you can possibly imagine.

The event(s) will take place in the MSL Book Room, located at 320 North 4th Street Monroe, LA 71201. They can be contacted at (318) 410-1002. Prices range from 25 cents to $5.00 and you can find books, magazines, CDs, sheet music, records, textbooks, miscellaneous, and now art prints. Book donations are accepted on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m.

Dates for the Monroe Symphony League Book Fair:

Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 8th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Antonio Belda.
Pediatrician arrested for child porn, video voyeurism; former employer releases statement
Authorities said 23-year-old Kierra Stone Gonzalez was found fatally shot in her own apartment...
2-year-old left in apartment with mom’s dead body for 3 days, officials say
Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Latest News

Anita Breen of the Monroe Symphony League stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about an...
Monroe Symphony League brings book fair to Monroe
Dawn Ferris works at the St. Francis NICU. After taking care of baby Jonah, she and her husband...
2 Cars 2 Winners: NICU nurse adopts baby from the unit
Nutritional benefits you receive from drinking coffee.
Highlighting the benefits of drinking coffee on National Coffee Day!
Nutritional benefits you receive from drinking coffee.
Health Benefits of Coffee- clipped version