Highlighting the benefits of drinking coffee on National Coffee Day!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s time to brew up some coffee because Thursday, September 29th is National Coffee Day! According to Healthline, coffee can boost energy levels, support brain health and lower your risk of depression.

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to explain the health benefits of drinking coffee. She said coffee has super antioxidants, can prevent cancer, and could lower the risk of Type-2 Diabetes. She said it is best to drink three to four cups of coffee without loading it up with sugar and cream. However, don’t drink coffee if your doctor tells you not to or if you have a fast heart rate, Avis added.

