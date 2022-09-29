Driver of crashed, abandoned car missing from West Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a missing man who they say has not been heard from in days.

Officers say Larry Dunn’s car was found crashed and abandoned on Red Cut Road in West Monroe and nobody has heard from him in the last few days.

Dunn, 57, is a white male who is 5′-10″ and weighs 180 lbs. A clothing description is unavailable.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s whereabouts can contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200

