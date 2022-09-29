Concordia parish officials arrest 7 sex offenders, searching for 1

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 26, 2022, Ferriday Police Department arrested seven men and is searching for one, all of who are convicted sex offenders.

Ferriday police began an investigation into eight men accused of multiple charges including not registering as sex offenders, illegally engaging in contact with minors through social media and failure to pay fines.

CPSO and the Ferriday Police Department obtained search warrants and have arrested seven of the eight men.

The investigation continues as CPSO looks for the last suspect.

The following men have been arrested:

Roosevelt L. Cummings 536 Hwy 565, Jonesville, La.

Michael Whitehead 301 Pollard Ave., Jonesville, La.

Kaddarrian Frazier 657 Levens Addition, Ferriday, La.

Richard C. Williams 27739 Hwy 15, Ferriday, La.

Maurice Conner 607 8th St., Ferriday, La.

Robert George 582 Mooselodge Rd., Vidalia, LA

William Bell 121 Bowie Rd., Jonesville, LA



CPSO and the Ferriday Police Department are still searching for Bernell Carter, 47 who is a tier 2 sex offender convicted of child pandering. Carter’s last known address is 422 Concordia Park Drive in Vidalia.

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement or submit a tip using the online CPSO mobile app.

