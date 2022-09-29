Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida

Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ascent Monroe partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Although planned before Hurricane Ian, it happened at the perfect time to help storm victims in Florida.

Jeremy Martin, the regional director of operations for LifeShare, says they regularly partner with Ascent to host blood drives. Local hospitals count on LifeShare Blood Center to provide the supply they need to save lives when there are severe injuries. When natural disasters hit, though, the blood center could be asked for assistance.

With new donations from Wednesday’s drive helping the community’s local supply, there is now more blood available to send toward storm victims.

LifeShare is sending 320 blood products to Pensacola in response to the blood shortage caused by the storm.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of donors who gave blood in September,” said LifeShare Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel. “Because of those donors, we have the blood we need for our local hospitals and some to share with our neighbors in Florida.”

Prijatel says between the 40 units sent in anticipation on Sept. 27 and the 320 units sent in response, the 360 units total being sent equals about a day’s worth of collections for LifeShare but are only 20% of what Florida has requested so far.

Because of this, LifeShare says they are asking for more people to consider donating this week so more blood can be sent to Florida.

“We can’t send blood that we don’t have, and our hospitals come first,” Prijatel says. “We have to make sure our patients are taken care of before we can consider helping others.”

Most LifeShare centers are open Monday-Saturday. To find a location near you, visit lifeshare.org.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island

Latest News

Region 8 of Louisiana Department of Health to host flu vaccination event series
Region 8 of Louisiana Department of Health to host flu vaccination event series
Region 8 of Louisiana Department of Health to host flu vaccination event series
Region 8 of Louisiana Department of Health to host flu vaccination event series
Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida
Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida
The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is teaming up with other units to help victims of...
Salvation Army serving hope to families affected by Hurricane Ian