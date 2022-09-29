Ascent Monroe partners with LifeShare, blood donations sent to Florida

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ascent Monroe partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to host a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Although planned before Hurricane Ian, it happened at the perfect time to help storm victims in Florida.

Jeremy Martin, the regional director of operations for LifeShare, says they regularly partner with Ascent to host blood drives. Local hospitals count on LifeShare Blood Center to provide the supply they need to save lives when there are severe injuries. When natural disasters hit, though, the blood center could be asked for assistance.

With new donations from Wednesday’s drive helping the community’s local supply, there is now more blood available to send toward storm victims.

LifeShare is sending 320 blood products to Pensacola in response to the blood shortage caused by the storm.

“We are so grateful to the thousands of donors who gave blood in September,” said LifeShare Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel. “Because of those donors, we have the blood we need for our local hospitals and some to share with our neighbors in Florida.”

Prijatel says between the 40 units sent in anticipation on Sept. 27 and the 320 units sent in response, the 360 units total being sent equals about a day’s worth of collections for LifeShare but are only 20% of what Florida has requested so far.

Because of this, LifeShare says they are asking for more people to consider donating this week so more blood can be sent to Florida.

“We can’t send blood that we don’t have, and our hospitals come first,” Prijatel says. “We have to make sure our patients are taken care of before we can consider helping others.”

Most LifeShare centers are open Monday-Saturday. To find a location near you, visit lifeshare.org.

