Ark-La-Miss fair making a return, police remind community of safety tips

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ark-La-Miss fair is coming back starting Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, and will run through Oct. 9, 2022.

The gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Handicap parking will be across the front gate near City Hall.

No outside food, drinks or alcohol will be allowed inside.

No weapons of any kind will be allowed. There will be a security checkpoint with metal detectors at the front gate, and bags must be checked prior to entering.

Monroe Police say they will have a zero-tolerance policy on unruly activity. Any person being disruptive will be removed and/or arrested.

The police will be stationed inside and outside the fair and a police mobile command center and medical station will be inside the fair for any assistance.

Officers say they would like to remind the public of a few safety tips.

Keep car doors locked and keep valuables out of plain sight

Tell children to look for a police officer if they are lost. Put a phone number in your child’s pocket in case they do get lost as this can help police contact a parent

If you see something, say something. Report any issues to a police officer

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.