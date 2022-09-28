Report: Those eligible for monkeypox vaccine who don’t get shot more likely to get infected

The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.
The monkeypox vaccine is making a different in the fight against the disease, a report suggests.(Source: CNN/CDC)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were about 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to federal government data.

The figure reflects the first wave of authoritative data collected by the Biden administration on the efficacy of the monkeypox vaccine.

It’s an important milestone in the administration’s fight against monkeypox.

Details of these early finding could be unveiled publicly as early as Wednesday when the White House Monkeypox Response Team is expected to hold its next press briefing.

One senior health official said the study can’t say how much changes in behavior might be a factor for the vaccinated people.

There are also outstanding questions about the durability of the vaccine and how long protection will last.

While deaths from the virus are extremely rare, officials are sending out a warning. (CNN, CDC, CONVERSATIONS ON HEALTH CARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Cutter Kimball crew-member...
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.
Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Police: 1 person shot dead at Arkansas hospital, 1 in custody
A new monoclonal antibody treatment for Alzheimer's is showing promising results.
Alzheimer's drug offers new hope
According to the latest federal numbers, natural disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion last...
Scammers target victims in the wake of natural disasters
Hurricane Ian has unleashed destructive winds, leading to a downed power line in Naples on...
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
Dr. Scott Hopes, the Manatee County administrator, said on Wednesday he hopes people heeded...
Hurricane Ian: Official gives emotional message