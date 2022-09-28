SPIRIT OF SOUTH ARKANSAS HONORS UNION COUNTY BUSINESSES

Sixth annual ceremony held Tuesday morning in El Dorado.
Spirit of South Arkansas winners for 2022.
Spirit of South Arkansas winners for 2022.(El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce)
By CJ Sartor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
El Dorado, Ar. (KNOE) - The Spirit of Arkansas Awards were presented Tuesday morning at a ceremony at the El Dorado Conference Center. The program was created to recognize small businesses that demonstrate a commitment to good business practices, positive employee relations, and community involvement.

Empact Realty Group was named Small Business of the Year for 2022. The Best Women-Owned Business went to Especially for You, while Avo’s Tire and Rim was named the Best Minority-Owned Business. Jason Alan’s Barbershop was presented the Best Veteran-Owned Business award. Greg Harrison Financial Management received Best Young Entrepreneur honors, and Harrison Financial Management took home the Customer Focused Award. The Decade Award went to El Dorado Printing. PJ’s Coffee was named Franchise of the Year.

The Spirit of South Arkansas Awards are a joint project of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, SouthArk Community College, Main Street El Dorado, and Arkansas Women’s Business Center. To qualify, a business must have 50 employees or less, a valid business license, be located in Union County, or be a member of the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce. This is the sixth year the awards have been presented.

