Son shot in back seat of car next to little sister after football game, mom says

The mother of a man who died by gun violence said he was shot in the back seat of her car. (SOURCE: WLBT)
By Roslyn Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A family outing in Mississippi ended in tragedy when Latravious “Duke” Williams died from a gunshot injury after leaving a high school football game.

The 20-year-old’s death has shattered his family, who said they want the gun violence to stop.

Three people are in custody following the fatal weekend shooting, but his parents told WLBT it’s little consolation for losing him.

“Don’t no parent want to go through this, what I’m going through,” Kishelita Sparks, Williams’ mother, said.

Sparks said Williams was in the back seat of her car with his 14-year-old sister when a group of boys who her son exchanged words with during the homecoming game opened fire.

“When I finally looked up trying to see in my rearview mirror, I noticed that my back window was shattered and my baby, when she raised up, and my son just fell on her,” Sparks said.

She drove to the local hospital, where her son was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The young man, who Sparks said was jolly and happy Friday, died just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Williams’ father is still overcome by the sudden killing of his only son. He got a call late Friday evening telling him to rush to the hospital, where his life changed forever.

“I lost my son. I’ll never see him no more,” Lonnie Williams said. “And I hate for another family to have to go through the grieving pain that I’m going through. So please, if y’all would, all the ones that say that y’all is Duke’s friend, please put them guns down.”

The Crystal Springs High School graduate was attending Lincoln Technical Institute in Nashville and begged his mother to allow him to come home for the game. Sparks said he wanted to see his little sister cheerleading.

Crystal Springs Police have arrested 17-year-old Kenquavious Barnes, 20-year-old Dominic Davis, and 20-year-old Derrick Williams and charged them with murder. Authorities said they are searching for a fourth suspect.

Latravious Williams would have graduated next month as a diesel mechanic. Instead, his parents said they will be burying him.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

