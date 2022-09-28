Salvation Army serving hope to families affected by Hurricane Ian

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The staff and volunteers at the Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana are getting their disaster truck ready to head out today with food and supplies for families impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Salvation Army Corps office assistant Allyssia Darby said they are preparing the truck, known as the canteen, to get meals out to families as quickly as possible.

“Currently we are trying to prepare the unit to go out to serve 1000 people,” explained Darby.

They’ve learned from experience it’s crucial to serve families in the first 72 hours after a disaster. One worker, Robert Choate, has seen what happens in disasters like this.

“People starving, people hungry, no water,” said Choate. “I get a little emotional because I’ve seen a lot of ugly things in these disasters.”

When these types of disasters hit, many donations include clothes, food and other supplies. The Salvation Army sends more than that.

“Sometimes, we tend to forget that people are human, and they are scared in situations like this,“ said Darby. ”So there will be pastors and other ministers on site to help provide words of encouragement, prayer, or just a listening ear or even a hug.”

At times, that is what people are needing.

“Hope, I want to bring hope. Let people know there is hope,” said Choate.

Darby says she wants those going through this experience to know a helping hand is headed their way.

“Help is on the way,“ said Darby.

To donate financially toward Hurricane Ian efforts, text STORM to 51555. To drop off donation items, such as paper towels, napkins or sanitary wipes, go to 105 Hart St. in Monroe.

