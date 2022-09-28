NELA sex offender wanted for failing to register, notify officials of relocation

Kelly Andrus Francois, 49
Kelly Andrus Francois, 49(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating who they say is a non-compliant convicted sex offender.

Kelly Andrus Francois, 49, has moved numerous times without notification, CPSO says. Francois’ current location is unknown.

Francois is accused of three counts of failure to register as a sex offender and bench warrant, failure to appear.

Anyone with information in regards to Francois’ location can contact their local law enforcement agency or call 911.

