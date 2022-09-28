Monroe hosts ‘Picnic In The Park’ at Forsythe Park

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you’re looking for something to do Thursday, September 29th, stop by the annual Picnic in the Park in Monroe. City of Monroe Communications Director Michelli Martin joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the free event. It kicks off at 6 p.m. at Forsythe Park..

There will be food trucks, vendors, and music from Josh Madden. Martin said the event is a continuation of the Healthy Funroe series geared to bring better health to the community. City leaders want people to take pride in the community by fellowshipping with others, Martin said. The event will be at Forsythe Park on 2300 Sycamore Street in Monroe from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

