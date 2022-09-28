Deputies thwart potential active shooter at supermarket in Florida

Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter...
Authorities in Palm Beach County say deputies stopped what could have been an active shooter situation at an area grocery store.(WCJB)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida helped prevent what they say could have been an active shooter situation earlier this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a Publix supermarket on South Military Trail in the Greenacres area about a suspicious person with a gun in the parking lot on Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the person fired several shots in the air before deputies arrived.

Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation upon arrival. However, the armed 21-year-old man reportedly began to wave the gun threateningly at deputies when one of them shot him.

Palm Beach authorities said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition with the deputy on paid leave with the incident under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the man has mental health services records.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000