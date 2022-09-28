BR doctor arrested for child porn, video voyeurism, officials say

Antonio Belda.
Antonio Belda.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man formerly employed as a pediatric cardiologist has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Officials arrested Antonio Felipe Belda, 37, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and charged him with over 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 50 counts of video voyeurism.

EBRSO reportedly began looking into this case in early September. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted in this joint investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

