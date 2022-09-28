AT&T announces expansion of fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - AT&T announced it’s expanding fiber internet services in Ouachita Parish.

The company hosted ribbon cuttings in Monroe and West Monroe on Sept. 28 to celebrate the expansion.

“Fiber is high-speed modern infrastructure that AT&T is building out, and it provides speeds of up to 5 gigs,” said Matt Adams, AT&T’s Director of Legislative Affairs.

New service areas in Monroe include the Garden District around Neville and Oliver Road.

“In West Monroe, we are looking at parts of downtown in the city’s center,” Adams explained. “Neighborhoods along Comanche Trail, Briar Cliff subdivision, Lake Village subdivision, and other places near the West Monroe Convention Center.”

Adams added the company did not use federal or state money for the project.

“These are AT&T resources,” said Adams. “This is our own capital. We are using our own expertise and our employees in the area to build this funding out.”

State Representative Michael Echols said the expansion will ensure Northeast Louisiana stays competitive in the 21st century.

“Telehealth, education, these are connectors and things that if we are going to be a progressive community going forward and really move our economy going forward, having that connectivity is central to that success,” Echols explained.

