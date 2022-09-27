Woman arrested after report of dog corpse in trash can

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her...
Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – According to the Trumann Police Department, a woman has been arrested and three dogs have been seized after they received a report of animal cruelty from concerned witnesses.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This comes after officers said the landlord reported four living dogs in the residence in bad shape, and a second witness reported that Hamilton told him “[sic] there was dead dogs in the trash cans outside the house.”

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the...
Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.

Three of the dogs were collected and taken to Trumann Animal Shelter, pending investigation. The fourth escaped and has yet to be found.

Hamilton was later found at the 700 block of Pine Street and arrested.

She appeared before Judge Ron Hunter for probable cause and has a future court date set for Oct. 19, 2022.

She has been ordered to not own or possess any animals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
Ian intensifying on Monday
Ian poised to become a dangerous major hurricane in the Gulf

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office released asked Arkansas State Police to investigate an...
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
River View RV Park and Resort along Mississippi River
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA